Alice L. Soloperto 101
Worcester - Alice L. Soloperto, 101, of Worcester died peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, at the Lutheran Home. Alice was born in 1918 in Worcester to Andrew and Grace (Lavorante) Migliorelli. She was married, 54 years, to her beloved husband, Dante J. "Dan" Soloperto who died in 2001.
Alice was a graduate of Commerce High. She married Dante, her high school sweetheart, in 1947 and together they owned and operated Dan Solo's Market located on Plantation Street in Worcester.
She also worked for many years at Supreme Coat Company in Worcester. In their spare time, Alice and Dan loved to go square dancing, take trips to the beach, and spend time with family. Alice was a wonderful cook who prepared Easter Sunday dinner annually for her entire family.
Alice was a sweet and gentle person, who never spoke an unkind word. She was never without her sister, Theresa Fulginiti. Side by side, they brought love into the lives of family and friends. In their later years, they selflessly volunteered their time at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann in Worcester, MA. Alice was a member of the former St Mary Margaret Church.
"Aunty Alice" leaves many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly: Nancy White, Marcia Migliorelli Kennedy and her husband James Kennedy MD of Shrewsbury, Paul Migliorelli of Worcester, Thomas Migliorelli and his wife Suzanne of Holden. She also leaves great-nieces and great-nephews: Kara Seiler and her husband Scott in Texas, Matthew Migliorelli, his wife Leila and their sons Colin and Nathan in Melrose, Jessica Clement and her husband Dustin and their daughter, Anna, of Ashland, and Myles Kennedy of Shrewsbury. She also leaves Marie DelSesto and husband Bob of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire. Alice was preceded in death by brothers Albert Migliorelli, Emilio Migliorelli, her husband, Dante Soloperto, her sister Theresa Fulginiti, and a great niece, Jacqueline Ann Kennedy.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Lutheran Home in Worcester for the wonderful care that she received. A special thanks to Elizabeth and Adam Szymanski who cared for Alice several years at her home and during her last years at the Lutheran Home.
Funeral services for Alice will be held Sunday May 17, 2 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the COVID restrictions, the service can be viewed live online by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial alongside her husband Dante will be in St John Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 15, 2020