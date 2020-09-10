Alice M. (Richardson) Stapelfeld, 93NORTHBOROUGH - Alice M. Stapelfeld, 93, a longtime resident of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Alice was raised in Brookfield, MA, the daughter to the late William A. and Mattie S. (Bradway) Richardson. She was a 1945 graduate of Brookfield H.S. and held various bookkeeping positions at area businesses, most recently at Digital Corporation, before she retired.Alice was passionate about volunteering, dedicating 37 years of service to the Northborough Senior Center. She was also an active board member of the Northborough Council on Aging and enjoyed interacting with and supporting her local community. She was honored as the Northborough Senior Center Volunteer of the year in 2005 and received many proclamations from the state House of Representatives and the Senate in recognition of her service.Always one to stay active, Alice enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo, square dancing, and traveling. Alice loved spending her summers camping with her family in Rhode Island at Fisherman's Memorial State Park, visiting Salty Brine Beach, and wintering in Florida with her sister, Hazel.Alice is survived by her loving daughter, Cheryl Morin of Florida; three granddaughters, Stacy Thayer, Jennifer Demers and Kristan Puricelli and 3 great-grandchildren, Alex, Kaia and Aubrey. Alice is also survived by two stepsons, John Stapelfeld of Hudson and Mark Bush of North Carolina, and their families, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her long-time companion of 15 years, Henry Nicklasson. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Stapelfeld and her sister, Hazel Bennett.A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 15 at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A graveside service will follow at 11AM in Howard Street Cemetery. Current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Friends of Northborough Senior Center, 119 Bearfoot Rd, Northborough, MA 01532. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit