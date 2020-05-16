|
Alice T. Sullivan, 94
AUBURN - Alice T. (Russell) Sullivan, 94, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thursday May 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Born in East Brookfield and raised in Auburn, Alice was one of four children born to the late William and Rose D. (Latown) Russell. She graduated from Auburn High School and upon graduation she began working for Morgan Construction. Alice met and married the love of her life, the late Peter F. Sullivan, and the pair settled in Auburn to raise their family. She enjoyed being a homemaker for many years, prior to entering the workforce again as a secretary at the Julia Bancroft Elementary School in Auburn.
In her free time, Alice enjoyed skiing, camping, traveling, reading, and knitting. She loved their summers in Cape Cod, especially on the beaches of East Dennis, and looked forward to winters spent in Brattleboro, VT. She enjoyed her workouts at Silver Sneakers, her membership at the St. Joseph's Woman's Social and volunteering at Life Care Center. Time spent with her family was always special to Alice. She cherished being a wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a special bond with her son Billy's partner, Ron Stiriti.
Alice leaves behind her children, Maureen M. Baldino and her husband William of Auburn, Peter F. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Mary of Worcester, Kathleen A. Bylund of Auburn, and Rosemary Sears and her husband Thomas of Northborough; Her eight grandchildren, Anthony Baldino, Zachary Sullivan and his wife Jessica, Hannah Soutra and her husband Joseph, Alex Bylund, Annie, Kate and Jack Sears; four great-grandchildren, Marina and Brooke Sullivan, Samuel and Thomas Soutra; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son William (Billy) Sullivan, her siblings, Beatrice, Rose, and William Russell.
Alice's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Life Care Center for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Life Care Center of Auburn, 14 Masonic Circle, Auburn MA 01501, in memory of Alice Sullivan. Alice's funeral Mass will be held privately, and burial will be with her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. Family and friends will be invited to celebrate Alice's life when we can gather again safely. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Alice, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020