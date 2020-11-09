1/
Alice (Nolet) Tessier
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Alice T. (Nolet) Tessier

Uxbridge - Alice T. (Nolet) Tessier, 90, previously of Uxbridge passed away on Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 peacefully at her home in West Wareham surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her adored husband of 65 years, Harold G. Tessier in 2016. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Tessier of W. Wareham with whom she lived; a sister-in-law, Mary Nolet of IN; and many nieces and nephews. She was also recently predeceased by her son Roger Tessier.

Born in Providence, RI on Nov. 25, 1929 she was the daughter of Alfred C. and Roseanne M. (Blanchette) Nolet and was a graduate of Northbridge High School. Alice worked at the former Uxbridge Worsted Company, where she met her husband, and stayed working until their closing. She was also a manager at the Park Street Diner in Ayer for 22 years. She and Harold spent winters in North Ft. Myers, FL for 20 years and enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, Vegas, and going on bus trips to the Biloxi casinos in MS. Alice also enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo. She was a very giving woman with a big heart and will be sorely missed. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Church in Uxbridge as well as St. Anthony's Church in W. Wareham and St. Anthony's Church Shirley.

Her funeral will be held from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge on Sat. Nov. 14 with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held prior to Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Alice's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Southcoast VNA Hospice, 200 Mill rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
