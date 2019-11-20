|
|
Alishan L. "Al" Martin, Jr., 73
WORCESTER - Alishan L. "Al" Martin, 73, died Sunday, November 17th at home. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Esther (Angelis) Martin; two sisters, Nancy Lapriore and her husband, Frank and Debra Martin all of Worcester; a niece/godchild, Alicia Lapriore of Boston, a niece, Christina Kotseas-Sherman and her husband, Eric of Boston, and niece/godchild, Diana Kotseas-Harrington and her husband, Tim of Weymouth, as well as dearest friends, Harry and Sharon Kotseas, Athan and Irene Savas, Peter and Pam DerKazarian and the extended Giannopoulos/Kotseas families.
He was born in Worcester the son of Alishan L. and Ann (Sahagian) Martin; and was a graduate of North High School and attended the Wentworth Institute. Al was a self-employed wood worker and cabinet maker, and later worked in advertising, creating signs. He built the monument in front of the Armenian Holy Trinity Apostolic Church on Grove Street, and was a member of its Men's Club. Al was also a member of the Hellenic Arts Society and a tireless volunteer at the St. Spyridon Grecian Festivals. He will be remembered for his dry humor, quick wit and a willingness to help others; and was famous for the birthday parties he would throw for himself. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Gus, for his special deliveries.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 23rd from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, followed by his funeral service. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church P. O. Box 301, 9 Central Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, 2019