Alison (Ali) Elaine Burns, 37
North Grafton - Alison (Ali) Elaine Burns, 37, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Ali was born on May 9, 1983 to Steven and Donna Burns and grew up in Ashland. She attended UMass Amherst and later graduated from Assumption College with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She became a mental health counselor for teens at Community Healthlink. Ali settled in North Grafton and became very involved in the Worcester heavy metal community, often frequenting Ralph's Diner for Metal Thursday, where she met her husband. She married Wren Leader on September 21, 2014 and gave birth to their son, Asher, in July 2017. She fully realized her Jewish identity in 2014 and became member of Temple Emanuel Sinai's community. She loved animals and eventually started her own dog sitting business. Ali's other interests included letterboxing, nature and walking outdoors, crafts, music, and road trips with her husband.
Ali is survived by her husband, Wren Leader; her son, Asher Milton Leader; her parents, Steven and Donna Burns; her sister, Sarah Robey (Peter); her brother, Matthew Burns (Vanessa); her grandfather Wayne Wilbur. Also her niblings, Logan Robey, Stella Burns, Jerilyn McLean, Emily Moscufo, Michela Moscufo; her parents in laws Lucy Aptekar and Gerry Leader; and her animal companions, Gus, Garion, Bailey, Gremlin, and Kix.
The family of Alison Burns wishes to thank the community of Temple Emanuel Sinai for its loving care and support.
A memorial service honoring Alison's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606 (worcesterarl.org
