Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Allan R. Anderson, 82

SPENCER - Allan R. Anderson, 82, died Tuesday June 25, 2019 of Alzheimer's at Southbridge Rehab & Health Care Center. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Virginia L. Anderson of Spencer; two sons John M. Anderson of Spencer and Bruce B. Anderson of West Brookfield and 4 grandchildren, Bryan, Shauna, Ethan & Bethany Anderson. Allan is predeceased by his parents Roy & Sylvia Anderson and his son David Anderson. He lived in Spencer with his family for the last 42 years. Allan retired from Norton Co. in 1999 after working in air conditioning and refrigeration for many years. After he retired he was able to devote all his time to his passion for golf and his 66 olds. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at P.O. 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. For an online tribute and guestbook please visit:

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019
