Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Bloniasz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Bloniasz


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Bloniasz Obituary
Allan J. Bloniasz, 79

DOUGLAS - Allan J. Bloniasz, 79, died Wed. April 1, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.

He is survived by his 4 children, Jeffery A. Bloniasz of Webster, Lisa A. Faust and her husband, Andrew, of Oxford, Wendy M. Bloniasz of Uxbridge, and Todd B. Bloniasz of Woonsocket, RI. He is also survived by a grandson, Michael Faust along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 siblings, Judith Brule, Janice Morin, and Robert Bloniasz.

Born on March 16, 1941, he was the son of Louis and Mary (Baca) Bloniasz. He was a lifelong resident of Douglas. He was employed for many years with Sears, and Roebuck and Co. as an appliance repair technician working out of the former Westboro facility. Allan was a proud member of the Douglas Beagle Club. A very social man, he enjoyed many years spending time with friends ice fishing at Bad Luck Pond or Whitin's Reservoir as a winter hobby. He took up snowmobiling as another means to enjoy winter with his friends outside. Boating became a hobby as well on the lake for him. Many summer nights Allan could be found fishing with his friends from Chappy's shoreline or Judd's canoe. He enjoyed shooting, making small repairs at home, and tinkering with appliances deep into his retirement. He also much enjoyed endless coffee with friends at The Goodness Store in Douglas.

There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -