Allan J. Bloniasz, 79
DOUGLAS - Allan J. Bloniasz, 79, died Wed. April 1, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his 4 children, Jeffery A. Bloniasz of Webster, Lisa A. Faust and her husband, Andrew, of Oxford, Wendy M. Bloniasz of Uxbridge, and Todd B. Bloniasz of Woonsocket, RI. He is also survived by a grandson, Michael Faust along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 siblings, Judith Brule, Janice Morin, and Robert Bloniasz.
Born on March 16, 1941, he was the son of Louis and Mary (Baca) Bloniasz. He was a lifelong resident of Douglas. He was employed for many years with Sears, and Roebuck and Co. as an appliance repair technician working out of the former Westboro facility. Allan was a proud member of the Douglas Beagle Club. A very social man, he enjoyed many years spending time with friends ice fishing at Bad Luck Pond or Whitin's Reservoir as a winter hobby. He took up snowmobiling as another means to enjoy winter with his friends outside. Boating became a hobby as well on the lake for him. Many summer nights Allan could be found fishing with his friends from Chappy's shoreline or Judd's canoe. He enjoyed shooting, making small repairs at home, and tinkering with appliances deep into his retirement. He also much enjoyed endless coffee with friends at The Goodness Store in Douglas.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020