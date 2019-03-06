|
Allan D. Cloutier
North Brookfield - Allan D. Cloutier, age 77, passed away on February 23, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. He was born in Ware, Massachusetts on June 29, 1941 to Arthur C. and Hazel M. (Spink) Cloutier. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Vovolakis, his ex-wife and caregiver Martha Taylor, with whom he lived in Ormond Beach, FLorida. He leaves two sons, David A. Cloutier and his wife Dr. Jeanette Cloutier of Marlborough, Mass., Douglas A. Cloutier and his wife Jennifer of East Brookfield, and five granddaughters, Taylor Cloutier, Brianna Cloutier, Princesa Cloutier, Autumn Cloutier, and Lilah Cloutier. He also leaves his daughter Amanda Hutchins and her husband Andre, 2 step children, Steven Vovolakis and Christina Inthisone, and 3 granddaughters Nevaeh Hutchins, Gianah Hutchins, and Victoria Hutchins.
Al served 4 years in the Navy 1961-1965 aboard the USS Joseph K Taussig. He then worked at Norton Company as an Expeditor for 23 years. He was a part time police officer in North Brookfield, Mass. for 16 years.
At his request there will be no services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019