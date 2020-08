Or Copy this URL to Share

Allan J. Bloniasz



Douglas- Allan J. Bloniasz, 79, died Wed. April 1, 2020.



His funeral services were postponed due to the pandemic and are scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas at 10AM. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery, Douglas.





