Allan W. MacDonald, 87
Northborough - Allan W. MacDonald, 87, died peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was born in Worcester, raised his family in Northborough and retired in North Grafton.
After serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, Allan spent most of his career working as a printed circuit board designer. He was a fifty-five year member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church in Northborough where he served as a deacon and on numerous committees. Nothing gave Allan greater joy than spending time with his family.
He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Louise (Stone) MacDonald of North Grafton and their four children: Scott MacDonald and his wife, Carol Belliveau, of Winchendon; Sandra MacDonald of North Grafton; Gayle (MacDonald) Keller and her husband, Jay, of Northborough; and Linda (MacDonald) Ash and her husband, Jim, of Northborough. He also leaves nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and three brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 85 Lincoln Street, Northborough, followed immediately by a Funeral service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Allan's name to the or Rice Memorial Baptist Church. Arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019