Allan "Al" Charles Musche, 76Havelock, NC - Allan "Al" Charles Musche, 76, of Havelock passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Al served in the US Navy for four years and was Past Commander of the VFW post 3271 in Pepperell, Mass. He retired from Aetna Insurance Company after working 28 years. He also retired from Food Lion after working for 12 years. Al was a loving husband, father and grandfather.He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia L. "Ginny" Musche; daughter, Jennifer Vidito and husband Bruce of Spencer, Mass; grandchildren, Brittney, Dube, and Dustin Vidito.Al was preceded in death by his parents, George Musche and Natalie Chagnon, daughter, Gayle Upton, sisters, Natalie Williams and Linda Davidson, brothers, George Musche and Mark Musche, and his fury four legged companion, Molly.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105.