Allen Kubicki Obituary
Allen P. Kubick,

OXFORD - Allen P. Kubicki age 73 passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at home of Deborah A. Flynn Vincequere in Worcester after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Teal) Kubicki who died in 2014. He leaves his signifacant other Deborah A. Flynn Vincequere of Worcester.

He was born in Worcester son of the late Edward Kubicki and Jean (Sylvester) Kubicki living in Oxford most of his life. He was an Industrial Arts teacher in the Worcester School System for 38 years. He was a golf coach for Nichols College and in earlier years a goalie for a semi-pro hockey team. Allen also did coaching at Holy Cross, Shrewsbury High, Burncoat and Doherty High. He was an avid golfer and a member of Pleasant Valley Country Club for 38 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Joseph Basilica, Whitcomb St., Webster, MA. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. Omit flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Folds of Honor Department 13 Tulsa, OK 74182. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019
