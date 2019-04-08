|
|
Allen E. Ottoson, 74
Sutton - Allen Eric Ottoson, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Sutton on Thursday April 4th after an illness.
Allen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine (Coughlin) Ottoson and their children: Jennifer and husband Daniel Wren of Sutton, Neil and wife Maggie Ottoson of Scarborough Maine, and Elizabeth and husband Benjamin Harris of Sutton. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren: Abigail and Ethan Wren, Vivian Ottoson, Liam and Molly Harris. Allen is also survived by his brother, Stephen Ottoson and wife Anne of Shrewsbury; sister-in-law Bonnie and husband Paul Steer of Anchorage, Alaska; several nieces and a nephew.
Allen is the son of Eric and Jane (Allen) Ottoson and was raised in Shrewsbury. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1968. He and his wife then moved to Westborough, where he worked at Vee-Arc Corp for several years.
Allen had a strong work ethic and prided himself on being a provider for his family. In 1983, he started a company called AC Technology out of his home. He later moved the company to Uxbridge. Allen was awarded Massachusetts Small Businessman of the Year in 1992. In 1999, Allen sold AC Tech to Lenze Corporation. After retiring from Lenze/AC Technology, Allen started a home building company, ARRO Development in Sarasota, Florida, where he and Christine enjoyed their winters.
Allen deeply loved his wife, Christine. Together, they loved to travel to places near and far. Their favorite destination was the Donegal region of Ireland where Allen particularly enjoyed listening to the rebel Irish music. Whether Allen was spending time with his family in Massachusetts, a summer evening on the coast of Maine or the winter in Florida, there were three things you could count on from Allen: He was always coming up with a new project, he would never say no to the perfect pint and his family meant everything to him.
Family and friends will honor and remember Allen's life by gathering for a time of visitation at Carr Funeral Home at 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville, Friday, April 12, from 10- 11am and a memorial service at 11am. There will be a graveside service following at New Howard Cemetery, Armsby Road, Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brigham & Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave, 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116 -please note for the Pulmonary Research Fund (wwwbghgiving.org) or VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 99 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923-4539. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019