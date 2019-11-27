|
|
Allen Richard Segur, 68
Bradenton, FL - Allen Richard Segur, 68, born December 10, 1950 in Worcester, MA to John and Derith (Bunker) Segur, unexpectedly passed away on November 18, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Allen was the oldest of four siblings: Lorna, Bruce, and Wayne. Allen grew up in Auburn, MA, and upon graduating from Auburn High School in 1969, he enlisted in the Coast Guard. While stationed on Staten Island, NY in 1971, he met Margaret (Peggy) Gallagher, with whom he fell in love and married on April 15, 1972 in Worcester, MA. Following the completion of his military service, Allen completed his undergraduate degree in accounting at Lowell Tech in Lowell, MA. Always wanting to have a family, Allen and Peggy adopted their son Christopher in 1983. Eventually, Allen, Peggy, and Chris relocated to Wallingford, CT where they would call home for 29 years. A devoted father, loving husband and spirited adventurer, Allen coached his son's soccer and basketball teams and traveled with his family to places such as Florida, Alaska, and Brazil. Soon after retiring in 2016, Allen and Peggy began their dream of traveling around the US by trading in their house for a 40-foot RV that would become their home until his untimely passing. Over the course of two years, they visited 25+ states with some of their favorite memories being traveling the California coastline, taking in the Albuquerque International Hot Air Balloon Festival, and revelling in the beauty of the Black Hills in South Dakota.
Allen is survived by his wife, Peggy, his son, Chris, his sister, Lorna, and his brother, Wayne.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019