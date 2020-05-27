|
Alonso Reyes, 82
Worcester - Died Sunday May 24, 2020 at St Mary's Nursing home after a long battle with Alzheimer's, medical complications and Covid-19. His loving wife Blanca Acevedo passed on 3/5/2017. Born in Arecibo, PR. His children Elizabeth Gonzalez, Wilson Reyes, Luis Reyes, Wilfredo Reyes, Yolanda Reyes; grandchildren Johanan, Rafael, Chairaliz, Jesavesh, Bianca, Edrick and Jesmarie. Calling hours and funeral services will be held Friday March 29th, 12-1 at Graham, Putnam & Mahoney, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020