Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Calling hours
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonso Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonso Reyes


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonso Reyes Obituary
Alonso Reyes, 82

Worcester - Died Sunday May 24, 2020 at St Mary's Nursing home after a long battle with Alzheimer's, medical complications and Covid-19. His loving wife Blanca Acevedo passed on 3/5/2017. Born in Arecibo, PR. His children Elizabeth Gonzalez, Wilson Reyes, Luis Reyes, Wilfredo Reyes, Yolanda Reyes; grandchildren Johanan, Rafael, Chairaliz, Jesavesh, Bianca, Edrick and Jesmarie. Calling hours and funeral services will be held Friday March 29th, 12-1 at Graham, Putnam & Mahoney, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonso's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -