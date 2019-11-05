Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Alphonse Lariviere Sr.


1930 - 2019
Alphonse Lariviere Sr. Obituary
Alphonse J. Lariviere, Sr., 89

N. Grosvenordale, CT - Alphonse J. Lariviere, Sr., 89, of Klondike St., died Sunday evening, November 3, 2019, at UMASS Memorial Hospital after a recent fall outside of his home. He was the loving husband of Claudia (Budrow) Lariviere for 62 years. Born in Putnam on March 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Louis and Fedora (Mailloux) Lariviere. Al was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Army, being honorably discharged on March 26, 1953.

Mr. Lariviere worked for many years as a truck driver for JB Concrete Products in East Putnam delivering product throughout Eastern CT, MA & RI.

He was a highly skilled dancer who with his wife Claudia enjoyed dancing the jitterbug to "In the Mood" by Glen Miller at all social functions including the weddings of his five grandchildren. He also enjoyed their trips to Foxwoods Resort and Casino up to the day of his accident. During his younger years, he participated in bowling leagues at Mohegan Bowl in Webster, MA, but above all he cherished the time that he spent attending his grandchildren's sporting events as they grew up. Al was a member of the in Quinebaug and the American Legion Post 67 in N. Grosvenordale.

Al is survived by his wife, Claudia; a son, Alphonse "Al" J. Lariviere, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Ellington, CT; his sister Theresa Martin of Thompson and brother Paul Lariviere and his wife Rita of Oxford; five grandchildren and their spouses, Bryan and Alyssa Lariviere, Kristyn and Lewis Jackson, Brett and Jessica Blackburn, Christopher and Megan Blackburn and Brittany and Matt Piro and five great grandchildren, Elijah, Ezra, Penelope, Finn, and Conrad. He was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Blackburn and a sister, Florence (Lariviere) Phelps.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alphonse's family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, followed by a service in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. The memorial guestbook can be visited at www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -