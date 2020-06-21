Alphonse Joseph Palaima



Alphonse "Al" Palaima of Kennebunkport, Me, died peacefully on May 6, 2020. He taught Latin, Greek and Philosophy at St. Mark's, St. Sebastian's and Assumption Prep School in Worcester. At Assumption he was a Director of the Middle School and coached a sailing team A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk, Me followed by a reception at the Franciscan Monastery Guest House, 26 Beach Ave., Kennebunk, ME.





