Alphonso Esposito Jr.Oxford - Alphonso Esposito Jr., of 258 Main Street, Oxford, husband of 57 years to Carol Ann (Krals) Esposito, passed away at home on May 31, 2020, with his loving family by his side, following an extended illness and period of declining health.He leaves the love of his life, his three children, Karen Esposito (her husband David Silverman) of Oxford; Alphonso Esposito III (his wife Jayne Jewell) of Brentwood, TN; and, Kirsten Esposito Balboni of Oxford. He leaves and loved his six grandchildren, Samuel Silverman, Lorenzo Esposito, Aidan Esposito, Jayla Esposito, Giacomo Balboni, and Gemma Balboni. He also was graced with two great-grandchildren, Logan Silverman and Gabriella Silverman.Born in Stoneham, MA, he was raised in Malden, MA, until his family moved to Oxford in his early teens. He graduated from Oxford High School and received his Bachelor's from Bryant University, RI. He continued on to receive his Master's Degree from Worcester State University in Business Administration. He began and ended his 40+ year career working in the Oxford Public Schools, holding many teaching and administrative positions. He retired as the Assistant to the Superintendent for Business in the early 2000's.Alphonso (Al/Alphonse) was a father and family man first and foremost. A man of many talents, he supported his family and fostered his father's legacy. When his father passed in May 1969, he became a licensed and certified contractor by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and he and his wife finished a housing development in Webster, MA, built houses in Oxford, and renovated many others. He will be remembered by many as one of the best bartenders around. He was renowned as a man with integrity, operating a tax practice for more than 50 years. He earned the rank of Enrolled Agent, something he was so very proud to have accomplished in his 60's.He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 29, 1954, with his best friend, Joe. He was proud to be a veteran who served his country. He was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal and a Parachutist Badge, having jumped more than 42 times in Europe. This part of his flying career led him to earn his solo license only to fly once over his home to dip his wings to his family.He loved to travel with his adoring wife, Carol Ann. In his early years, he traveled with his family, including his mother, Lucy, on long summer trips across the United States. Over the years, he traveled throughout the world visiting exotic places, two of his favorites being Aruba and Italy. Nonetheless, the greatest joy and place to be was with his family. He cherished Sunday family dinners, Italian style; summer evenings with his grandkids, toasting marshmallows, and laughing. He created memories that will last a lifetime.He was predeceased by his parents, Lucia Manzi Esposito of Malden, MA, and Alphonso Esposito of Avellino, Italy; his sister, Virginia Herideen Spear, of Worcester, MA; and, his life-long friend, Joseph Reese Maynard of Oxford. In addition, he leaves behind his sidekick, Rene J. Hamel of Oxford, two brothers-in-law, Lennart (Butch) Krals (his wife Susan) of Salado, TX, and Leon (Skip) Krals (his wife Wiltrud) of Phoenix, AZ, and many cousins.Much thanks, love, and appreciation for the outstanding care providers that helped him through the past ten years: Dr. Dmitry Levenson of Reliant Medical Group of Webster; VNA, Inc. and all of their service providers, with a special thanks to Nancy Noonan and her hospice caregivers. A special thank you to all of his family and friends at Accord Adult Day Center of Webster.Due to current health restrictions, interment will be at a later date. He was a giving, kind soul, who always believed in paying it forward. In lieu of flowers, he wishes that donations may be made to Tunnel2Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306, or to the Oxford Ecumenical Shelf, 4 Maple Rd., Oxford, MA 01540, or to a charity of one's choosing.