Alvin Leo Paquette, 85
WEST BROOKFIELD - Alvin Leo Paquette, 85, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born to the late Andrew and Stella Paquette on November 1, 1934 in West Brookfield. He was preceded in death by his loving spouse of sixty years, Janice Paquette. He leaves behind three children – son Glenn Paquette and his partner Heather Aitchison of Ware, son Derek Paquette and his wife Kathleen of Madison, Alabama and daughter Denise Paquette-Vlass and her husband Hal of Shrewsbury, along with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Alvin attended Warren High School and served in the Army in Germany after World War II. He was self-employed as a mason for his entire life and loved to build furniture in his spare time. He was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in West Brookfield and found great joy in his children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping in Rhode Island and vacationing in Key West, Florida each year and was an avid hunter and turkey shoot enthusiast.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Road, Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Friday with a Mass at 11:00AM in the Sacred Heart Church, 22 West Main St. West Brookfield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family is eternally grateful to all who cared for and visited Alvin during his final months and respectfully request in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020