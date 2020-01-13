|
|
Alvira Irene (Vieira) "Vera" Nicewicz, 97
BOLTON - Alvira Irene (Vieira) "Vera" Nicewicz, died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, ten days shy of her 98th birthday.
She leaves her sons: David, Alan, Kenneth, and Thomas Nicewicz and his partner, Lorraine Mastropieri, and a daughter Josephine "JoAnn" Munyon, and her husband, Donald, all of Bolton; two grandsons: Matthew Munyon and his wife, Amber, of Spencer, and Timothy Munyon of Bolton; two great-grandchildren: Abigail and Piper Vayo Munyon of Spencer; two very dear friends, who were part of the family: Chath pierSath, of Bolton, and Pouv Uy, of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter "Buzz" Nicewicz, who died in 1999. Her brother, Alfred, and sisters Blanche and Josephine, also predeceased her.
Vera, as she was known to everyone, was born in 1922, to Joseph and Mary (Queen) Vieira of Hudson. She was a graduate of Hudson High School, Class of 1940, and worked in the shoe factories in Hudson and, later, in the lab at ITT Suprenant, Clinton. In addition to raising her family, her life's work was on the family farm, Nicewicz Family Farm, where she was an integral part of the business, hand packing the fruits and vegetables.
A happy woman, with a kind disposition, Vera loved making pickles, reading, sewing, meeting new people, working on the family farm, fireworks, and ice cream. No one in the world loved ice cream more than she did. In addition, she enjoyed going to shows in Boston, the casinos in Connecticut, and traveling to California, Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Washington DC, Canada and New York.
The Nicewicz family would like to thank Vera's caregivers, Marqueisha, Danielle, and Carissa; without whose care and compassion they would have felt lost.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Vera on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Funeral services and burial in South Cemetery, Bolton, are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bolton Ambulance, 15 Wattaquadock Hill Road, Bolton, MA 01740.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020