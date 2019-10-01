|
Alyce (Donnelly) Giaquinto, 88
Worcester - Alyce (Donnelly) Giaquinto, 88, passed away on September 26, 2019 with her niece and caregivers by her side.
Alyce was born and lived in Worcester MA her entire life. The daughter of John and Eve (Zeveske) Donnelly she graduated from the former High School of Commerce and earned her bachelor & master's degrees from Worcester State University. She was an elementary school teacher and principal in the Worcester Public School system for many years. She was a member of the National Teachers Association, Educational Association of Worcester, Worcester State University Alumni, the WISE – Worcester Institute for Senior Education at Assumption College and volunteered at Fairlawn Hospital and RSVP – Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She was also a former member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, Blessed Sacrament Church and the Friday Afternoon Club. Alyce was an avid golfer and member at Pleasant Valley County Club and a world traveler.
Alyce was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, John Giaquinto, her brother Richard Donnelly, her sister Eleanor (Donnelly) Rzeznikiewicz and her nephew Richard Donnelly. She is survived by her brother James Donnelly & his wife June, step daughter Jacqueline Giaquinto, nieces Lynn Jarmulowicz, Kris Rzeznikiewicz, Eren Malpass & her husband Brian and Collen Rzeznikiewicz, great nephews Dylan Jarmulowicz and Jedrek Rzeznikiewicz and great niece Ireland Malpass.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center for their compassion and care of Alyce over the last couple of years.
Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:30 AM in Notre Dame du Lac, 559 Pleasant Street. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019