Alyce E. Richard, 92
NORTHBOROUGH - Alyce E. (Galligan) Richard, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, December 17, 2019. Born and raised in Taunton, Alyce was a daughter to the late Francis and Hilda (Hartling) Galligan. Alyce worked many years at the former Laurence Candle Factory in Northborough and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish. Some of her favorite pastimes were visiting with friends, trips to Foxwoods, bingo and canning the vegetables from her own garden and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Alyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul W. Richard of Worcester; four children, Ronald St. Martin and his wife Darcy of Grafton, Deborah Moreau and her husband Ralph White of Shrewsbury, Colette Bishop and her husband Bruce of Worcester and Paula Dryden of Charlton. She also leaves six grandchildren, Jarrod, Jill, Michael, Kyle, Bobby and Gaby; seven great-grandchildren, Miley, Spencer, Gianna, Alexandra, Scarlett, Trinity and Ivy, all whom she adored; a brother, Robert Galligan of Albuquerque, NM, a sister, Maryellen Briggs and her husband Jackie of Taunton; many nieces and nephews. Alyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Yvette Gilbert, her grandson, Joshua Dryden, her brothers, Francis, Richard, William, Norman and her sister, Verda Mallette.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 20, at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Alyce's family would like to thank all the staff at the St. Francis Home and the Notre Dame Hospice team for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Alyce.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019