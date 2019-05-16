|
Alyssa Gabrielle Wetnicka , 19
West Brookfield, MA - Alyssa G. Wetnicka, 19 of Brooklyn, CT and formerly of West Brookfield, MA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident in Brooklyn.
Alyssa was born on June 12, 1999 at MaryLane Hospital in Ware, MA and was a life-long area resident. She attended H.H. Ellis Technical High School in Danielson, CT where she took up Cosmetology as her trade. She excelled in her studies and was very active in Cheerleading, Soccer and Softball.
She is survived by her Mother, Jodi Anderson of Brooklyn, CT, her Father and Step-Mother, Shane and Kimberly Wetnicka of West Springfield, MA, three sisters, Jocelyn Wetnicka of West Springfield and Arianna and McKenna Chaffee of Brooklyn along with a brother, Bryce Ross of Brooklyn. Her Maternal Grandmother, Dawn Anderson of North Brookfield and Paternal Grandmother, Karen Wetnicka of West Brookfield, two Aunts, Nicole Frazier of Springfield, MA and Nikki Anderson of North Brookfield along with an Uncle, Kyle Anderson of Spencer and countless Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
In addition, Alyssa leaves Great-Grandparents, Kenneth and Patricia Frazier of West Warren, Adeline Bonneau of East Brookfield and MaryLou Wetnicka of West Brookfield.
Alyssa worked most recently as a P.C.A., a job she loved and found rewarding. Prior to that, she worked in retail and the restaurant industry. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends and family, taking trips to the beach, shopping and hiking.
She will be remembered for her beautiful soul, giving nature, independent streak and determination. She was destined to go far in life, had her life not been cut short.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alyssa's memory may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
