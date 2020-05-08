|
|
Amanda Leigh Chasse
WORCESTER - Amanda Leigh Chasse, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Amanda was a larger than life person who loved to help others. Amanda was born and raised in Lawrence and graduated from Haverhill High School. She went on to further her education as a Licensed Nursing Assistant, while aspiring to become a Registered Nurse.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving partner to Steven Viverios whom she loved with all of her heart and being a mother to their three beautiful children Steven, Josiah, and Sati-Mei.
She will be lovingly missed by her father, Daniel Chasse of Groveland, MA; her mother, Joy Townley-Chasse and her partner, Henry Hyatt of Benson, VT; her brother, Joshua Chasse and his wife, Kameo of Manchester, NH; her paternal grandparents, Margaret Rowan (Nana) and her late husband, James Rowan (Papa) of Methuen, MA, Emile Chasse (Pepe) and Dolores Chasse (Meme) of Groveland, MA as well as Audrey Viveiros and her late husband, Steven of Lawrence, MA.
She is also survived by her Auntie (Bobo) Robin Townley-Shone and her husband, Al of Derry, Auntie Kim Townley-Serris and her husband, Johnny of Somerville, Uncle Ronnie McNutt and his partner, Tina Mack of North Andover, Auntie Missy McNutt-Curtis of Methuen, Tina Viverios-Leal and her husband, Dan of Salem, NH, Jessica Viverios of Arkansas and Jonathan Viverios of Maine; as well as many cousins and friends with whom she truly changed their lives.
In her short time with us she touched the hearts of so many, may you fly high with the angels and know that you will forever be missed.
Due to the current health crisis there are no services at this time. Amanda's family will gather at a later date to celebrate Amanda's life and her amazing accomplishments. Memorial donations in her name may be made to MVDC Celebrate Recovery, 487 Essex St., Lawrence, MA 01840, or to donate to the Dream Center in memory of Amanda:
http://merrimackvalleydreamcenter.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, and Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020