Amanda Dabrowski, 31
Webster - Amanda Dabrowski, age 31, of Webster died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Hospital after being brutally attacked at O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester. Amanda was born February 18, 1988 in Southbridge, MA. She is the daughter of Edward and Beth (Cyganiewicz) Dabrowski.
She is survived by her heartbroken Dad and Mom, Edward and Beth (Cyganiewicz) Dabrowski; a loving sister Victoria Dabrowski all of Webster; her little buddy Gus her Great Dane. Amanda also leaves aunts, uncles and cousins .
She graduated from St. Louis School, Marianapolis prep, Northeastern University with a Bachelors degree in Biology with minor in Criminal Justice . She was a quality control microbiologist .with Bristol-Myers Squibb in Devens. Amanda loved her Great Dane Gus and was a wine connoisseur and ran a blog called The Glorious Grape.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 13 at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley. Calling hours will be Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 3 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations to Abby's House, 52 High St. Worcester Ma. 01609 abbyshouse.org or to East Coast Canine Rescue, P.O. Box 387, Pomfret CT 06259.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019