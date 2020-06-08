Amelia G. "Mimi" Painton, 93
Worcester - Amelia G. "Mimi" Painton, 93, of Worcester died Friday, June 5th in Knollwood Nursing Home. Her husband, Leo F. Painton, Sr. died in 1983. She leaves two sons, Leo F. Painton, Jr. and his wife, Monica of Vancouver, WA and Anthony G. Painton and his wife, Shirley of Lansing, KS; a daughter, Lisa P. Holland and her husband, Mark of Worcester; two sisters, Ellen Gabrielle of Schenectady, NY and Nancy Marotta of The Villages, FL; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters.
She was born in Schenectady, NY the daughter of Anthony and Nancy (Pape) Gabriel. Amelia was an avid golfer and member of Tatnuck Country Club, Foreign Relations Organization and was member of the Board of Directors for The Bridge. She worked at the Worcester Art Museum in the gift shop.
The family would like to thank all of her friends and the staff at Briarwood and Knollwood for enhancing her life.
Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Open Sky (formerly The Bridge), 4 Mann Street, Worcester, MA 01602 or www.openskycs.org.
