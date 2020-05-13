|
|
Lieutenant Colonel
Americo L. Ambrosi
US Marine Corps (Ret.)
Clinton - Lt. Col. Americo L. Ambrosi, Jr., US Marine Corps (Ret.) passed away in Worcester on May 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. His parents, Americo and Chelsa (Bevilacqua) Ambrosi, and his wife, Gay Nell (Sutton) Ambrosi predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara DiLorenzo of Worcester, and Joan Armey and brother-in-law Robert Armey of Clinton, his aunt Jean (Bevilacqua) Farragher, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends all over the world. Al was truly a leader and guiding light within both he and Gay's families. He was born in Clinton on May 19, 1931 and lived there until graduating from the Clinton High School, Class of 1949. Almost immediately after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving two tours of duty in Korea during the Korean War. He rose from Private to Staff Sergeant and was then commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1953, whereupon he volunteered for and served an additional tour in Korea. As a 2nd Lieutenant, Al was honored to command in Japan a Marine Rifle Company, ("George" Co, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Regiment, 3rd Marine Division), and would later, as a 1st Lieutenant, command in Korea an additional Rifle Company ("Charlie" Co, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division). He always considered these assignments the highlight of his active duty career. Subsequently, he experienced a variety of staff and special command assignments as well as military professional schools. Al was awarded some 12 decorations and campaign medals for service in Korea and Vietnam. Among them, was the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and 8 Campaign Stars. In 1969, Lt. Col. Ambrosi retired from US Marine Corps active duty. He enrolled in studies at Chaminade University on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, completing his undergraduate work in two years while graduating Magna Cum Laude. He enjoyed his second career in mortgage banking and later served a position as a staff consultant in the Hawaii Legislature. In 1981, after some fifteen years in Hawaii, Al and Gay moved to the mainland, making Pensacola, Florida their new home. Al was a member of the Bay Cliff Homeowners Association and served as its president for many years. As a long-time physical enthusiast, running, hiking and gym work were his avocations. He tried to serve as an example to others in this regard. He was a long-term member and Board of Director of the Pensacola Runners Association and was an active volunteer for many races, notably the -. After the death of his wife Gay (the love of his life), in 2019, he returned to Massachusetts to be with his beloved family. Al's love for the Marine Corps can best be expressed by an article he kept on his desk which reads as follows: "It's a funny thing, but as years go by, I think you appreciate more and more what a great thing it is to be a U.S. Marine. I certainly can't say I was happy every minute I was on active duty... People will tell me what a shame it was I had to go back in the service a second time, but now I'm kinda glad I did... Besides I am a U.S. Marine and will be one til I die"-words by Ted Williams-Hall of Fame baseball player. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date, time, and place to be announced. Donations may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Center, P.O. Box 998, Quantico, VA 22134-0998, Toys for Tots Program, or . Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020