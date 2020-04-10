|
Amerigo "Mike" Simone, 89
BARRE - Amerigo "Mike" Simone, 89, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Fannie (Maio); 2 sons, Gary (wife Susan) of West Brookfield and Robert (wife Marlene) of Barre; a daughter-in-law Lynda of West Boylston; 5 grandchildren Jeffrey, Jennifer and Rebekah, Andrew and Therese, their spouses/partners and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a son Michael and 2 brothers, Nicholas and Gildo. Born on November 11, 1930, he was the son of Giuseppe & Rosina (Mallozzi) Simeone. A lifelong resident of Barre, Mike graduated from Barre High School in 1948. He is a Navy veteran of the Korean war, enlisting in August 1948 and honorably discharged as a Radioman 3rd class in August 1952. He married the same year and began the next phase of his life, attending school in the evenings and operating his own restaurant in town for several years. Upon completing his two years at Worcester Jr. College, he entered the Data Processing field with employment at Monarch Life in Springfield. He continued employment in the same field at William E. Wright Co. in West Warren and eventually retired from the same company with a brief employment span at Hanover Insurance Company. Mike generously offered his time and service to the community in various capacities. He served on the St. Thomas-A-Becket Parish Council and Maintenance & Grounds Committee while a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas-A-Becket/St. Francis Assisi Parish. He was a past member and Commander of George L. Thorng American Legion Post 404 as well as a lifelong member of Post 2 American Legion. Also, a past Commander for the Worcester County American Legion and Department Vice Commander, Commonwealth of Mass American Legion. He was one of the founding members of the board for the Barre Rescue Squad, and also a member of the Planning Board and Council on Aging for the Town of Barre. Mike was a volunteer worker for the Special Olympics and 38 years serving as a part time Barre Police Officer retiring in 1996. He also volunteered as Manager/Coach for Barre Little League during his sons tenures in the program. Mike had an outgoing personality and made friends easily with his infectious smile. He could start up a conversation with a perfect stranger and it would appear that they were best friends in just a matter of moments. He was a proud veteran and wore all uniforms admirably. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing and passed his love of these on to his children. The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center who took such good care of Mike over the past several years. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in St.Josephs Cemetery in Barre. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name may be made to the Barre Senior Center 557 S.Barre Rd, Barre MA 01005. Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020