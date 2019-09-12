|
Amos J. Morin, Jr., 91
AUBURN - Amos J. Morin, Jr., 91, died on Tuesday September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
Amos was born and raised in Worcester, to parents Amos Morin, Sr. and Katherine (Levangie) Antaya Morin. He was educated in Worcester, graduating from Commerce High School prior to enlisting in the United States Army, where he served as a Sergeant in the remainder of World War II. Upon his honorable discharge in 1947, Amos attended St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. He loved his studies, but after three years of college, he was called back to the United States for Reserve duties during the Korean War. When he returned home, he met Ann T. (Diggins), the woman with whom he would spend the next 56 wonderful years.
Amos worked as a civil engineer for New England Power, where he dedicated 34 years of his career. On Sundays, he could always be found working as a Deacon and Usher at St. Joseph's Parish Center. Amos was an avid sports fan, coaching both Auburn Little League and Hockey; fishing was another hobby greatly enjoyed by him.
Amos is survived by his children, M. Patricia (Morin) Roszko of New Fairfield, CT, Francis X. Morin and his wife Lynn of Auburn, and Stephen F. Morin and his wife Cathy of Alberta, CA; son-in-law, Paul Roszko of Danbury, CT; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Amos was predeceased by his son, the late James M. Morin, who died in 1998. He was also predeceased by his three brothers, the late Raymond Morin, Joseph Antaya, and George Antaya.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Amos' family for a calling hour between 9:00 and 9:45 AM on Monday September 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA 01501, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501 is honored to assist the Morin family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence or to view Amos' "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019