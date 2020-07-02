Amy E. Brown, 63Worcester - Amy E. Brown, 63, of Worcester died Saturday, June 27th in St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves her husband, William M. Russo; a son, Eric L. Russo and his fiancé, Elizabeth Pearson of Douglas; her daughter, Jacqueline A. Russo of Worcester; a grandson, Anthony Russo whom she was very proud of. She also leaves two brothers, Paul Brown of Florida and Lance Brown of Worcester; a sister, Linda Letsky and her husband, Peter of Florida and many nieces and nephews.She was born in Worcester the daughter of Harry and Beverly (Lloyd) Brown. Amy was educated in the Worcester schools and attended Quinsigamond Community College. She most recently worked as a florist. Amy was known for decorating her yard and deck with beautiful displays of flowers. She previously worked at the Jewish Health Care as a nursing aide and private care for the elderly which was in demand.Amy was a strong and independent woman who lived life to the fullest. She was known for hosting countless holiday meals with her exceptional cooking. At the age of 45, Amy was proud of taking up hiking with her husband, together they hiked over 150 trails all over New England. She was a nature enthusiast who donated money to causes to protect animals. When Amy was sick, she enjoyed rides in the car and giving money to the homeless. She was a strong, unique, caring and loving person who will be deeply missed.The family would like to thank Dr. Stephan Smith and his staff who took care of Amy for over 30 years and the doctors, nurses and aides who cared for her during her many stays at St. Vincent Hospital.Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.