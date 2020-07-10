1/1
Amy (Bartlett) McCormick
Amy C. (Bartlett) McCormick, 48

WEST BOYLSTON - Amy C. (Bartlett) McCormick, 48, beloved wife of John F. McCormick, and daughter of James and Janet (Soule) Bartlett, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

Amy was a 1991 graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. She married the love of her life, John, on June 28, 1997. Amy was employed by McDonald's and worked in Holden, West Boylston and Worcester. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 23 years, John of West Boylston; her parents, James and Janet Bartlett of Sterling; her sister, Julie Bartlett Nelson and her husband, Daniel and their son, Finley of Easthampton, MA; her aunt, Lisa Bartlett of Ann Arbor, MI; and her two uncles, Joel Bartlett and his wife, Wendy of Los Altos, CA and Robert Soule, Jr. and his wife Francine of Englewood, FL.

Amy will be laid to rest during a private graveside service at Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. In lieu of flowers donations in Amy's memory may be made to First Church in Sterling, C/O Operation Food is Love, P.O. Box 40, Sterling, MA 01564. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling, Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
