Amy Tichnor, 65



Needham - Amy Tichnor, 65, of Needham on November 26, 2020 died unexpectedly after a brief illness. Cherished daughter of Marjorie (Krensky) Tichnor of Dedham and the late Alan J. Tichnor. Beloved sister of Susan Alfred & her husband Howard of Worcester, Michael Tichnor & his wife Karen of Wayland and Nancy Lejfer & her husband Sidney of Newton. Devoted aunt of Tamar Steinman (Justin), Rachel Greenberg (Brian), Pauline Hirsch (Jordan), Abigail Alfred(Ethan) and Elana Alfred (Eammon); Sandra Greenblatt (Aaron), Ariel Tichnor-Wagner (Nick) and Samuel Tichnor (fiancée Brooke); Hannah Armstrong (Adam), Benjamin, Samuel and Pauline Lejfer. Amy was the loving great aunt to 21 great nieces and nephews.



Amy was born on January 29, 1955. She was a graduate of Lasell College and Northeastern University. She worked as a recreational therapist for many years and she had a special connection working with seniors. Her friendly smile and cheerful personality always made people feel comfortable. Amy was an active life time member of Congregation Mishkan Tefila. Amy adored traveling, playing mahjongg, canasta and most of all spending time with her family. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and her



most special place was Sanibel Island. Amy will be greatly missed by her entire family and her friends.



Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Congregation Mishkan Tefila, 384 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446 or The Camp Pembroke Summer Sisterhood Sustainability Fund, 306 Oldham St., Pembroke, MA 02359.





