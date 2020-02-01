|
Anastasia (Gano) Zoto, 95
WORCESTER - Anastasia (Gano) Zoto, 95, of Worcester died, Wednesday, January 29th at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her loving family by her side. Her husband of 60 years, Mihal "Michael" Zoto died in 2010. She is survived by her son Nicholas Zotos of Worcester; her daughter, Joanne Psilos and her husband, John of Sudbury; and two granddaughters, Elena M. Zotos and Anastasia Psilos.
She was born in Imbros, Greece the daughter of Gavril and Giorgia Gano. Anastasia and Michael lived in Constantinople where they owned and operated a market. They immigrated to the United States in 1955 and settled in Worcester. Anastasia worked as an inspector for Astra Pharmaceutical before retiring. Anastasia was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting; and loved being at the ocean. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family especially her granddaughters.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care and support they provided to Anastasia.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements which are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020