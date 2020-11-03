1/1
Anastatia Whalen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anastatia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anastatia Twomey Whalen

Worcester - Anastatia Twomey Whalen joined her family in heaven on Saturday, October 31, at the age of 94. She was born September 1, 1926 in Boston and grew up in Mission Hill. She is survived by her children John Ryan in Oregon, Jeanne Fontana in Dedham, James Ryan (Patricia) in Washington, Patricia Pitts (William) in Pennsylvania, Maureen Regan in Hanson, and Statia Canning (Mark) in Shrewsbury. Devoted Nana to 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren (including her namesake Anastatia Ryan in Oregon.) Also many nieces, nephews and friends. Ann was pre-deceased by her parents, Stephen and Anastatia Twomey, her wonderful husband, David Whalen, her son Stephen Ryan, and her 8 siblings. She enjoyed working with her sister, Teresa Cashman, for many years as the Wallpapering Mothers. A Funeral Mass will be held at The Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) 1545 Tremont St., Boston on November 6 at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to join the funeral procession to Mission Church, please meet at the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury at 9:15 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook

www.gormleyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral
09:15 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William J. Gormley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved