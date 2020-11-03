Anastatia Twomey Whalen
Worcester - Anastatia Twomey Whalen joined her family in heaven on Saturday, October 31, at the age of 94. She was born September 1, 1926 in Boston and grew up in Mission Hill. She is survived by her children John Ryan in Oregon, Jeanne Fontana in Dedham, James Ryan (Patricia) in Washington, Patricia Pitts (William) in Pennsylvania, Maureen Regan in Hanson, and Statia Canning (Mark) in Shrewsbury. Devoted Nana to 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren (including her namesake Anastatia Ryan in Oregon.) Also many nieces, nephews and friends. Ann was pre-deceased by her parents, Stephen and Anastatia Twomey, her wonderful husband, David Whalen, her son Stephen Ryan, and her 8 siblings. She enjoyed working with her sister, Teresa Cashman, for many years as the Wallpapering Mothers. A Funeral Mass will be held at The Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church) 1545 Tremont St., Boston on November 6 at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to join the funeral procession to Mission Church, please meet at the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury at 9:15 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.