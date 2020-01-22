|
Andigoni Mitrokostas Malita(s) 90
HARWICH - Andigoni died Tuesday January 21, 2020. She was born in 1929 in a village in the mountains of Krapsi, Greece. She was the daughter of Spyridon and Sophia Evangelidou Mitrokostas. Formerly of Worcester, South Yarmouth and Harwich, she was predeceased by her husband Peter, a baby daughter, her son in law Alex Christakis and her brothers Christos, Vasilios, and Alexander Mitrokostas.
She met her husband Peter in 1947 and came to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth in 1948. She then brought her family over from Greece in the 1950's to experience the life that she herself desired. She went to Lamartine Street School to learn English, then went to the New York School of Design. She was an amazing seamstress who made bras, children's clothing and was a boss at Newton Sportswear Company where they manufactured women's clothing for 37 years. She also helped her husband Peter when he opened P-T Pizza in Worcester in 1958. When work started to go overseas Andigoni decided to come to the Cape to be close to her brothers and bought New England Pizza in Chatham with her son Philip in which she owned and operated for 33 years.
She enjoyed cooking for her large family gatherings and going to the casino especially Foxwoods. Just days ago she said "I had a good life, made lots of money and bought a new car every year. I loved my family and worked very hard I never wanted to retire. Enjoy life while you can because you only get one, love and respect one another."
She was featured in Vitality Magazine in 2016. She will be missed by all...a heart of gold and the hardest working woman.
She leaves behind her son Philip Malitas, a daughter Sophia Malita Christakis and her two grandsons Nikolas and Peter Christakis all of whom she was very proud of.
Calling hours will be Friday January 24th from 5-8pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St, Harwich.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday January 25th at 11am in St George Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Rd, Centerville. Burial immediately following at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Harwich Port.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church , 1130 Falmouth Rd. Centerville Ma. 02632.
Notes of comfort may be made to the family at WWW.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020