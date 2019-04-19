|
Andre A. Asselin 74
DUDLEY - Andre A. Asselin, 74, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home in Dudley Mr. Asselin was born Quebec son of the late George and the late Yvette (Vertue) Asselin. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara (Butler) Asselin, two daughters: Debbie and her husband George Bilis of Webster, and Michelle and her husband Brian Ferraro of Reading, and one son: Jason Asselin and his wife Jennifer of Amesbury, four sisters: Theresa Wolak of Southbridge, Pauline Huguenin of MS, Dianne Germain of Webster and Nicole Rybacki of North Grosvenordale. Six grandchildren Evan Bilis and his wife Magda, Ava Bilis, Adam Bilis, Ryan Ferraro, Justin Ferraro and Eli Asselin. A great grandson Franek Bilis. Several nieces, nephews and family in Canada Predeceased by his brother, Gerard Asselin.
He came to the US and at age of 16 left Bartlett to work with his dad in Construction. He mastered that craft for over 50 years . In his youth he played Hockey and loved fishing. He still could be found tinkering in his workshop at his home always inventing the next great gadget.
The family would like to thank Central Ma Hospice and his nurse Karen for their kindness and support given to Andre. Calling hours are Tuesday April 23 from 10 AM to Noon followed by a service in Bartel Funeral Home 33 Schofield Avenue Dudley. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Ma. Hospice 191 Pakachoag St. Auburn, Ma 01501 or a diabetes charity. www.bartelfuneralhom.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019