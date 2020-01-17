Home

Andre A. "Big A" Gagnon age 70

Worcester - Andre A. "Big A" Gagnon, 70, of Worcester, Massachusetts passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

Mr. Gagnon was born in 1949 in Worcester, son of the late Alphonse and Alderina Gagnon. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Gagnon attended Quinsigamond Community College and was of the Catholic faith. He loved New England sports, watching the Hallmark channel, and spending time with his grandchildren and attending their hockey games. Mr. Gagnon was a very social person, never meeting a stranger. His greatest passion was his family; a loving father and grandfather that will be dearly missed.

Surviving are daughters, Colleen Kresco (Christopher) of Barre, Vermont and Crista Gagnon (James Schlessinger, Jr.) of Ft. Myers, Florida; son, Brian Gagnon (Danielle) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Brian A. Gagnon of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Owen M. and Aidan C. Kresco of Barre, Vermont, Remi M. and Colin R.A. Gagnon of Winchester, Virginia; sisters, Rita Gagnon and Dorothee Rinaldo of Worcester, Massachusetts, Marie-Anne D'Amato of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, and Madeleine McKay (Patrick) of Leicester, Massachusetts; and brother, Gerald Gagnon (Lucrezia) of Worcester, Massachusetts.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andre's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://tunnel2towers.org/

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
