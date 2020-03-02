Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
André Gingras Obituary
André R. Gingras, 67

Brimfield/Warren - André R. Gingras, 67, of Brimfield/Warren, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Memorial Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANT FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A continued Celebration of His Life will be on Saturday, March 7, at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service honoring his life at 11 a.m.

A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Thursday
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
