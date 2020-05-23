Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
live stream
https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services
Worcester, MA
View Map
Andrea Bordeau


1926 - 2020
Andrea Bordeau Obituary
Andrea Bordeau,93

Worcester - Andrea Bordeau,93 of Worcester, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Worcester, MA.

Andrea was born on August 12, 1926 in Duvalier Ville, Haiti.

Andrea had 13 children, 44 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Andrea was a very dedicated hard worker. She moved to the United States in 1989. She lived in New York for 7 years then moved to Massachusetts with her daughter.

Andrea was a faithful member of Evangelical First Haitian Baptist Church of Worcester, MA. She enjoyed and attended daily and weekly services. She was very passionate about her faith in Christ. Her favorite passage was Psalm 46.

Andrea was a devoted mother and grandmother. Everyone called her, "Gran." Gran loved holidays, family get togethers, weddings and graduations. Any chance to spend time with her family was important to her.

In all, Andrea was known for her strength, generosity, straight forward attitude, and loving kind-spirit.

Due to current events, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Evangelical First Haitian Baptist Church of Worcester and burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. A live stream link to view the Andrea's service will appear (Just prior to the service) on the funeral home's website under live services. (https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services). To comply with current Covid-19 regulations, all in attendance to the service will be asked to wear face coverings and space according to social distancing restrictions. Funeral arrangements are in the care of MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.

To share your thoughts and memories of Andrea, please visit her guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
