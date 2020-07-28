Andrea "Cookie" (Johnson) Jowers



Lutz FL - Andrea ("Cookie") Jowers passed away on Saturday, July 25th at Tampa Lakes Nursing Home and Rehabilitation after a long decline from dementia.



She is survived by her husband, Will Jowers of Lutz, Florida; a son, Andrew Jowers of New York City; a daughter, Dawn Feagin and her husband Luke of Crestview, Florida; and a granddaughter, Veronica Whitfield of Niceville, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Howard and Grayce Johnson, and a sister Dawn Johnson-Sather. She has one niece, Kaitlyn (McCarthy) Barte, her husband Brett, and their two daughters of Cincinatti, Ohio.



Cookie was born on 23 October 1942 in Clinton, Massachusetts and attended Leominster Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she entered the US Air Force and served from 1966 through 1969. After leaving the Air Force and getting married, she continued work as a nurse and held the unique position of running a new-born nursery for baby chimpanzees at the Air Force Aeromedical Laboratory.



Arriving in Northwest Florida in 1980, she attended Okaloosa Walton Junior College. In 1987, she became the manager for the OWCC Science Department, and held this position until 1997. Being an avid water sports enthusiast, she served as a Water Safety Instructor, a Lifeguard Instructor, and a Water Aerobics Instructor. With her new granddaughter she spent hours in the kitchen cooking and teaching cook's techniques as well as many wonderful visits to Disney World.



Services will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa, on Friday, July 31st. Visiting hours will start at 10 am with the services at 11 am. Internment will be at the Florida Military Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 2 pm.





