|
|
Andrea (Kent) Whitney
Whitinsville - Andrea J. (Kent) Whitney, 75, was called to her final reward on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at CareOne at Millbury. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Cullen; and a son, Ronald Whitney, both from Whitinsville; three grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Cullen and Ava Whitney; a brother, Roy Kent, of Worcester; a sister, Betty Kenefick, of Beeville, Texas, and her extended family including Tara, Sophia, Jocelyn, Leti and Eric Jr. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Kent.
Andrea was born in Seattle, Washington, April 17, 1944, a daughter of Raymond and Sarah (Stern) Kent. She grew up in Marlborough where she attended school, and she lived in Whitinsville 39 years.
Andrea worked for the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare for 25 years before retiring in 2003.
She was a member of the Whitinsville United Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She was famously known as the "Cookie Lady", for the many cookies she baked for church functions through the years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed playing cards with friends, and so loved to travel. It has been said by many that she will be remembered for her wonderful smile that she shared so freely with all she met. But her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 27,2019,at the United Presbyterian Church, 51 Cottage Street, Whitinsville. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Peace of Bread, c/o the United Presbyterian Church, 51 Spring St.,Whitinsville, MA 01588. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is assisting the family. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019