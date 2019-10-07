Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
17 Waterville St.
North Grafton, MA
Andrew Cederberg Obituary
Andrew A. Cederberg, 66

Grafton - Andrew A. Cederberg (66) died peacefully with his loving family at his side after a short illness on Saturday, October 5. Andy was born in York, PA. He is the son of Arnold B. Cederberg and the late Joan (Shuman).

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Katharine (Lowry) Cederberg; and four wonderful children: Christine Muller and her husband Charles, Elisabeth Cederberg and her husband Merlin, Katharine Wesgan and her husband Andrew, James Cederberg and his wife Emily; three beautiful grandchildren: Tyler Opoku, Rose and Josephine Wesgan; as well as two wonderful step grandchildren: Mary Anderson and Rhianna Hatchoua. He is also survived by his father, Arnold and his wife Virginia, eight brothers and sisters - James, John, Elizabeth, Arnold, Frances, Michael, Thomas and Catherine - as well as his loving aunt, Boad Tighe.

He will be met in Heaven by these special people in his life: his mother, Joan, uncle, James Tighe, aunt, Sr. Annette, and granddaughter, Kayla Opoku.

Andy was a physicist who worked many years with the defense industry and later within the IT field. He was on the Grafton School Committee for many years and continued serving his adopted hometown representing Grafton on the Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) for the Tufts Biosafety Lab.

Andy was an active member of the Grafton Lions for many years. He put his lifelong passion for music to good use as a member the St. Mary's Church Choir. His greatest loves were his family and serving others.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Thursday, October 10th from 4-7 PM at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton, MA. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton, MA at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11th with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grafton Lions Charities, Inc., PO Box 111, Grafton MA 01519 or St. Mary's Catholic Church- Choir, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton MA 01536.

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
