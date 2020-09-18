Andrew Collaro, Jr. 87
Shrewsbury - On Monday, September 14th Andrew Collaro, Jr. a longtime resident of Shrewsbury passed away unexpectedly, reuniting in heaven with his parents Andrew Collaro Sr and Rose (DiPilato) Collaro, his wife Annette, brother Richard, brother in law, Robert Carelli and granddaughter Courtney Kalagher who passed away June 26th.
Andrew was born in Worcester, growing up in the Italian neighborhood of Shrewsbury St. He was the oldest of three siblings and attended Commerce High in Worcester. Andy Collaro Jr and Annette (Fasano) Collaro married In 1954 in Our Lady of Mt Carmel church, and began a 55-year marriage of love and family. Annette passed away on March 3, 2009. Andy continued to live in the family home in Shrewsbury, an integral part of the Bruce Ave neighborhood, he was close friends with all for a total of 54 years. Andrew also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cathleen Kalagher and Cheryl Collaro both of Shrewsbury and Sharon Collaro of Worcester; his sister, Rose Marie Carelli of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Jamie, Mellissa and Anthony; four great Grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, Nicholas, Little Anthony; Brian Surrette whom was thought of as a son. Many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Andy worked for many years as a supervising Civil Engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts before retiring his unit was required to complete the Braintree police academy. Determined Andrew worked hard becoming one of the Platoon Sergeants successfully becoming a corrections officer for the Worcester County Sheriff's department before retiring. After retirement for over ten years, Andy worked part time for the Laidlaw bus company transporting children of the Perkins School.
A true family man, Andy found his greatest joy with his wife, his girls, and his grandchildren. He was so proud to have his grandson Jamie at the age of three play hockey. He never missed a game or practice loved being part of the Mid-State Hockey family. One of his fondest memories was spending time at his cape cod summer cottage, spending time with friends and family, picking muscles under the Bourne bridge and fishing. Having his family was the most important part of his life and brought him his greatest happiness. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball especially the New York teams.
Andy's funeral will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 11:30 am in St Mary's Church, 640 Main Street Shrewsbury Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. There are no calling hours. The family request that flowers be omitted. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Live streaming will be available at www.mercadantefuneral.comwww.mercadantefuneral.com