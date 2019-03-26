|
|
Andrew Corbett, 49
Dudley - Andrew Corbett, loving husband, father and Pastor of Old Paths Fellowship in Webster, Massachusetts passed away on Sunday in his home surrounded by his loving family. Having only been on this earth for a short 49 years, the number of lives he touched through his love and ministry is innumerable. Wise well beyond his years and the most faithful man of God one rarely ever sees, Andy, as his friends and family called him, was the purest of souls and started his church in Webster, MA around 5 years ago in his living room. Through faith and the grace of God, he decided to fully dedicate his life to serving the Lord and quit his job to devote all his time to the church. It is because of this faith that his church has continued to thrive, grow, and minster to the people of Worcester County and beyond. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Maureen Corbett, his eldest son, wife, and unborn grandchild, Paul Michael and Brandy Corbett, his daughter and husband, Kristina and Ethan Troxel, his son and wife, Decker and Tzu-Jou Chen Babcock, and his youngest daughter, Ashley Corbett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the church he created 5 years ago and can be made through PayPal by searching for Old Paths Fellowship. A celebration of life service will take place on April 20th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Old Paths Fellowship located on 129 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570.
"Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also." John 14:1-3
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019