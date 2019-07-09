|
|
Andrew J. Dell'Olio at 90
Shrewsbury - Andrew J. Dell'Olio, 90, of Shrewsbury and Worcester passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. He leaves a son Joseph P. Dell'Olio and a grandson Derric J. Dell'Olio both of Shrewsbury. He also leaves four brothers, Leone N. Dell'Olio (Barbara), Joseph M. Dell'Olio (Mary Louise), Gene N Dell'Olio (Elaine), Robert D. Dell'Olio and many nephews and nieces. Andrew was predeceased by Eleanor (D'Errico) Dell'Olio his wife of 66 years, and two sons Peter F. and Andrew T. Dell'Olio.
Andrew graduated from North High School and Boston University where he excelled in football and later served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a wonderful family man and an avid golfer for many years. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Interment with his wife in Mountain View cemetery were held privately. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory of condolence for the family please visit Andrews memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019