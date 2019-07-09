Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Dell'Olio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Dell'Olio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Dell'Olio Obituary
Andrew J. Dell'Olio at 90

Shrewsbury - Andrew J. Dell'Olio, 90, of Shrewsbury and Worcester passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. He leaves a son Joseph P. Dell'Olio and a grandson Derric J. Dell'Olio both of Shrewsbury. He also leaves four brothers, Leone N. Dell'Olio (Barbara), Joseph M. Dell'Olio (Mary Louise), Gene N Dell'Olio (Elaine), Robert D. Dell'Olio and many nephews and nieces. Andrew was predeceased by Eleanor (D'Errico) Dell'Olio his wife of 66 years, and two sons Peter F. and Andrew T. Dell'Olio.

Andrew graduated from North High School and Boston University where he excelled in football and later served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a wonderful family man and an avid golfer for many years. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Interment with his wife in Mountain View cemetery were held privately. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory of condolence for the family please visit Andrews memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now