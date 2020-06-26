Andrew ("Andy") Victor Durocher, 50
Annandale, VA - Andrew ("Andy") Victor Durocher, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Annandale, Virginia. Andy was, before all else, a fiercely devoted father to his son and a mental health professional dedicated to protecting the children in his care as a school psychologist with the Fairfax County School System for more than 20 years.
Andy, who was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, and raised in Leicester, Massachusetts, leaves his son, Dillon Victor Durocher, his parents Victor and Susan Durocher and his four brothers and their spouses: Stephen Durocher and wife Lori, Robert Durocher and wife Kristen, Christopher Wright Durocher and husband Jaysen, and Luke Durocher and wife Karen. He also leaves his former wife, Julie Dietz, his niece, Emily, and nephews Brian, Declan, Finnigan, and Greyson.
Andy graduated valedictorian of his class from Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester in 1988 and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester in 1992. In 1992, Andy relocated to the Washington, DC metro area, where he worked as a counselor at Crossing Place, a crisis home for people experiencing acute mental illness, while attending George Mason University, where he earned his master's degree in psychology. Andy made his home in Fairfax County, Virginia, and dedicated his professional career to serving the young people in the Fairfax County School System. His passion for advocating for the mental health and safety of children and teens was unparalleled.
Andy was an avid college basketball fan and New England sports fan. In addition, he had a lifelong love of music and in recent years enjoyed adding to his vinyl record collection and teaching himself the harmonica. Though he was shy about playing in public, his family and friends were never surprised to receive a text with a clip of him riffing on his harmonica along with one of his records. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, and nature and was justifiably proud of the lawn in his backyard, which he tended with enormous care and attention into a lush green carpet.
More than anything, though, Andy loved his son and his family. Dillon was the center of his world and his highest priority from the day Dillon was born. Andy was a naturally nurturing, compassionate, and empathetic father. While he was intensely serious in many ways, he could also be counted on to be the zaniest, goofiest person at family gatherings, channeling the spirit of his beloved, late Uncle Chuck.
His life and work ensure that countless people hold Andy in their hearts as a special person in their lives. He was singular and will be deeply missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined. Donations may be sent to the Child Mind Institute.https://child mind.org.
Annandale, VA - Andrew ("Andy") Victor Durocher, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Annandale, Virginia. Andy was, before all else, a fiercely devoted father to his son and a mental health professional dedicated to protecting the children in his care as a school psychologist with the Fairfax County School System for more than 20 years.
Andy, who was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, and raised in Leicester, Massachusetts, leaves his son, Dillon Victor Durocher, his parents Victor and Susan Durocher and his four brothers and their spouses: Stephen Durocher and wife Lori, Robert Durocher and wife Kristen, Christopher Wright Durocher and husband Jaysen, and Luke Durocher and wife Karen. He also leaves his former wife, Julie Dietz, his niece, Emily, and nephews Brian, Declan, Finnigan, and Greyson.
Andy graduated valedictorian of his class from Holy Name Central Catholic High School in Worcester in 1988 and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester in 1992. In 1992, Andy relocated to the Washington, DC metro area, where he worked as a counselor at Crossing Place, a crisis home for people experiencing acute mental illness, while attending George Mason University, where he earned his master's degree in psychology. Andy made his home in Fairfax County, Virginia, and dedicated his professional career to serving the young people in the Fairfax County School System. His passion for advocating for the mental health and safety of children and teens was unparalleled.
Andy was an avid college basketball fan and New England sports fan. In addition, he had a lifelong love of music and in recent years enjoyed adding to his vinyl record collection and teaching himself the harmonica. Though he was shy about playing in public, his family and friends were never surprised to receive a text with a clip of him riffing on his harmonica along with one of his records. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, and nature and was justifiably proud of the lawn in his backyard, which he tended with enormous care and attention into a lush green carpet.
More than anything, though, Andy loved his son and his family. Dillon was the center of his world and his highest priority from the day Dillon was born. Andy was a naturally nurturing, compassionate, and empathetic father. While he was intensely serious in many ways, he could also be counted on to be the zaniest, goofiest person at family gatherings, channeling the spirit of his beloved, late Uncle Chuck.
His life and work ensure that countless people hold Andy in their hearts as a special person in their lives. He was singular and will be deeply missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined. Donations may be sent to the Child Mind Institute.https://child mind.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.