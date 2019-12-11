|
|
Andrew D. Esslinger, 84
Sturbridge - Andrew D. Esslinger, 84, passed away on Dec. 10th, 2019 in the Boston Medical Center, Boston, after an illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Phillis C. (Szaplicki) Esslinger; his two daughters, Ellen-Jean E. Cooley and her husband Patrick of Watertown and Amy E. Litman and her husband Dana of Maynard; a brother, Joel C. Esslinger of Bartlesville, OK; and his sister, Mary Esslinger of Washington, DC. Andrew was born in the Panama Canal Zone the son of William H. and Eileen C. (Crowley) Esslinger.
Andrew served honorable in the United States Army. He worked in the insurance industry for several years. Andrew retired in 2001 from Farmers Insurance working as a claim's supervisor. He was a true history buff and enjoyed old maps and military history. Andrew was an avid reader and loved hiking with family. He was an active member of St. Anne's Church in Sturbridge.
Andrew's funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge with a Mass at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. A Calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17th from 8:30 to 9:30 am prior to the Mass.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019