Andrew T. Habe, Jr.
UXBRIDGE - Andrew T. Habe, Jr., age 86, of Uxbridge, formerly Westboro, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after an illness.
Andy is survived by Sylvia M. (McMillan) Habe, his beloved wife of 66 years.
Andy was born July 18, 1934 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Andrew T. and Agnes (Garvey) Habe. After graduating from St. Anne High School in Gloucester, Andy joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving in the Korean War. He graduated from Boston College in 1958 with a bachelor's in industrial manufacturing and business administration. During his career, Andy worked for both Sylvania and Warner & Swasey.
Andy enjoyed playing chess and billiards and was the Northbridge Community Center's 2015 Billiards Champion. During his 13 years as a trustee of the Olde Canal Village Condo Association, Andy used his management and negotiation skills and experience to the great benefit of Olde Canal Village.
Andy's biggest love in life was his beautiful wife Sylvia. He also loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Andy is also survived by his daughters, Jayne Lacey of Gloucester, Linda Godfrey and her husband Steven of Franklin, Sandra Habe and her wife Tish of Lunenburg and Andrea Lovely and her husband Jeff of Foxboro; his sister Maureen Workman of NJ and FL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Michael J. Habe.
Funeral services will be on Friday, December 11 at 9 AM, Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main St., Uxbridge followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge.
Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: HMEA, 8 Forge Park East, Franklin, MA 02038 or www.hmea.orgwww.bumafuneralhome.com