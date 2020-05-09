|
Andrew H. Kelly, 46
Leominster, MA - It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected, sudden passing of Andrew Henry Kelly, 46, of Leominster, MA. on April 5, 2020.
Born on April 12, 1973 in Brighton, MA, he was a lifelong resident of Leominster, MA. Andy was a member of the Leominster High School class of 1991 where he played football all four years, playing offensive and defensive lines, helping his team to win three Super Bowl titles. He was a member of the 1988 team that defeated Brocton High School (MA). The entire team was inducted into the Leominster Hall of Fame two years ago.
Andy attended Western Connecticut State University where his career as a football player ended due to a severe hand injury. In recent years, he took on the role of a coach with a local youth football organization, the Lunenburg Bengals, where he instilled a love of the game in young players. In the early years after college, he worked as a sales rep for Verizon, moving on to the Small Business Insurance Agency of Worcester, MA for many years, becoming one of their top performers.
Andy lived life to its fullest. His laughter was infectious and he brought a smile to everyone in his company. Nothing was more important to Andy than his family and friends. He was a devoted son and brother, a loving uncle and a loyal friend.
His passion for sports developed in childhood and continued long after college. Andy was an avid golfer with 3 holes in one to his credit and a 7 handicap. Music also played a big role in his life. Andy enjoyed all kinds of music, especially the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, and Dave Matthews Band. If there was fun to be had, Andy was there.
His loss is great and he will be missed by his mother, Mary Ellen Baez (Ball) and stepfather, Michael Baez, (FL) His siblings, Kevin J. Kelly (Longtime girlfriend, Erika) of Leominster, MA, Michelle (Eric) Short of Lunenburg, MA, John Baez (Loren) of CA., and Kimberly Garcia (Fernando) of NV., along with his nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom he adored.
Andrew was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Kelly of West Roxbury, MA. and his sister-in-law, Cara LeBlanc Kelly of Leominster, MA.
Taken from us much too soon, he will live on forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will take place at a future date so that we may gather and honor him together.
Curley-Marchand Funeral Home, Leominster, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020